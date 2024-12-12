BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High junior Taylor Brooks has made significant strides in her girls cross-country performance during the 2024 season. Competing in the IHSA Class 2A Cross Country Girls Sectional at Jacksonville, Brooks finished 37th with a personal record time of 21:54.8.

Earlier in the season, she secured 17th place at the Madison County Cross Country Championships for varsity small schools, completing the three-mile course in 23:35. Additionally, she recorded a time of 23:09.6 at the Mississippi Valley Conference Cross Country Meet.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Brooks' dedication and improvement have not gone unnoticed, as she has been named the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

Eagles' Head Cross Country Coach Jake Peal praised Brooks for her performance on Oct. 26, 2024, stating, "She ran a good race at the regional meet. All of our girls ran a season-best compared to the Twilight meet at CM."

He highlighted her work ethic and commitment to the team, noting that she is a leader on the team, always looking out for the other girls.

She is also a competitor in track and field and is entered in everything from the 800, 1,600 runs to the 3,200-meter run. Peal said he expects great things from Brooks in the track and field season in the spring of 2025.

More like this: