BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School cross country coach Jake Peal highlighted the significant improvement of runner Calista Webb over the past year, noting her dedication and hard work.

Webb, a key contributor to the team culture alongside teammate Mya Walker, showcased her commitment to the sport by competing in the 10-miler at the River Road over Thanksgiving weekend.

Calista is a Tom Lane Insurance Civic Memorial High School Female Athlete Of The Month.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Webb recorded a personal best time of 25:50.1 at the IHSA 2A Cross Country Regional in Jacksonville, where the Civic Memorial girls team finished sixth overall.

Throughout the season, Webb consistently improved her performance, starting with a time of 28:12.9 at the Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational and later achieving a time of 28:12.3 at the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet on Oct. 17.

Coach Peal expressed optimism for Webb's future, stating, “I am looking forward to seeing her improve on the track this spring.”

Webb's progress reflects not only her individual efforts but also the positive influence she has on her teammates.

More like this: