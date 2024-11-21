BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School freshman Olivia Wiley has made a notable impact in her inaugural season on the girls cross country team, demonstrating significant improvement and potential under the guidance of head coach Jake Peal.

At the Madison County Championship Meet, Wiley recorded a time of 22:16.8, followed by a performance of 21:37 at the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet. She continued to show her progress at the Jacksonville Regional, finishing the three-mile race in 21:42.

Olivia is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for CM.

CM Head Girls Cross Country Coach Peal expressed his pride in Wiley's development as a runner. "I love to see her closing the gap," he said. He noted that Wiley, along with other freshmen, has shown growth since her middle school career and is adapting well to the high school training regimen.

"I think with all of our kids as freshmen, we see a lot of growth and potential at the high school level," he added.

Peal emphasized Wiley's strong finishing ability, remarking, "She has a good kick and closes well at the end of races."

As the cross country and track and field seasons progress, Coach Peal hopes to Olivia continue to build confidence and further improve her times.

