BETHALTO - Skylar Johnson, a first baseman from Civic Memorial High School, recently concluded her career with the Eagles, sporting a .323 batting average from her freshman to senior year, 73 hits and 64 RBI. She also contributed 13 home runs.

She has signed to play for Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey next season.

Johnson is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

She has been praised by Civic Memorial’s head girls' softball coach, Raigen Linton, for her leadership and athletic abilities.

“She is a great player and another one trusted to lead the team, always a voice for all the girls,” Linton said. “Once she gets hold of the ball, she’s a great power hitter and a great first baseman with a great glove.”

During the 2025 season, Johnson batted .324, recording 22 hits and 26 RBIs, along with four home runs.

Linton also highlighted Johnson’s leadership qualities, describing her as an “overall good leader” on and off the field.

