BETHALTO — Lauren Hardy, left fielder for the Civic Memorial girls softball team, recently completed a notable four-year career with the Eagles, finishing with a .333 batting average, 34 RBIs and 68 hits.

Hardy is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for her contributions to the girls softball team.

Hardy was a key player both in the outfield and at the plate during the past season, according to Raigen Linton, head girls softball coach at Civic Memorial.

"She doesn’t miss many balls hit into the outfield and has done well at hitting in her Eagles career. She will be missed," Linton said.

This season, Hardy recorded a .306 batting average with 19 hits, seven RBIs and seven doubles.

She was one of five seniors on the Eagles roster this year.

