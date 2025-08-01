CM's Grace Burton.

BETHALTO — Civic Memorial High School’s girls softball catcher Grace Burton delivered a standout performance during the 2025 season, excelling both offensively and defensively for the Eagles.

Burton recorded 14 hits and 12 RBIs this season, contributing significantly to the team’s overall success. She has amassed 34 hits in her three-year career with CM and hit one home run in 2025. Defensively, she achieved a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, underscoring her reliability behind the plate.

Her achievements have earned her recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

Civic Memorial Head Girls Softball Coach Raigen Linton praised Burton’s impact on the team.

“She was one catcher that I could trust to call the game,” Linton said. “She really knows the game and sees the field well. She is also a good leader on the field, which is sometimes hard to come by. Her fielding percentage was also very high this year. I was very happy with her play.”

