Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Mo.: CM's Bella Thien Balances Athletics/Academics
BETHALTO - Slugger Bella Thien finished at the top of the Civic Memorial High School charts for RBIs this past softball season, and a remarkable 468 batting average with eight home runs.
Raigen Linton, the CM girls' softball coach, described Bella as a "great hitter for CM" and noted her value to the team.
"She was a power hitter on the season," Linton said. "She was a very valuable player."
Bella, a shortstop, is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.
She is a multi-sport athlete, participating in softball, volleyball, and basketball. Bella earned several honors in volleyball and was named an all-conference player as shortstop in softball.
Outside of athletics, Bella was a member of the National Honor Society and the CM student council.
She has signed to play collegiate softball and plans to study nursing in college.
