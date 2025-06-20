Bella Thien

BETHALTO - Slugger Bella Thien finished at the top of the Civic Memorial High School charts for RBIs this past softball season, and a remarkable 468 batting average with eight home runs.

Raigen Linton, the CM girls' softball coach, described Bella as a "great hitter for CM" and noted her value to the team.

"She was a power hitter on the season," Linton said. "She was a very valuable player."

Bella, a shortstop, is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

She is a multi-sport athlete, participating in softball, volleyball, and basketball. Bella earned several honors in volleyball and was named an all-conference player as shortstop in softball.

Outside of athletics, Bella was a member of the National Honor Society and the CM student council.

She has signed to play collegiate softball and plans to study nursing in college.

