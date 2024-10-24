BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School's outstanding tennis duo, Emma Davis and Abigail Harms, continued to showcase their talents during the first rounds of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Tennis Tournament held near Chicago on Thursday.

The girls finished the first day of the state tournament with a 3-1 mark.

Davis and Harms are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athletes of the Month for CM, highlighting their commitment and performance for the Eagles throughout the regular season and post-season.

In their opening match, Davis and Harms secured a state tournament victory against Kennedi Batty and Alyssa Meekey from Richon Park (Southland College Prep Charter). The CM girls won their first match at state decisively with a score of 6-3, 6-0. Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link from Effingham St. Anthony edged the CM girls in a close match in round two, 6-2, 6-4.

Davis and Harms rebounded in the consolation bracket, where they triumphed over Lucia Hassebrock and Catalina Mosquera from Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, winning 6-3, 6-2.

In their third-round match, Davis-Harms won again 6-3, 6-2, over Elena Leone and Cali Mickley of LaSalle.

As of Thursday evening, the Eagles as a team stand in 25th place in the tournament.

In recognition of their achievements, the CM athletic department issued a statement expressing pride in Davis and Harms, stating, “Congratulations to Emma Davis and Abigail Harms as they compete at the IHSA State Tennis Tournament! Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have brought you to this exciting moment. Best of luck as you represent Civic Memorial High School on the state stage. We’re so proud of you both.”

