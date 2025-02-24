MEMPHIS, TENN. – Alee Goodman, a cheerleader from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, has been selected to perform in the 2025 Varsity Spirit Spring Break Performance at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Fla. The event is scheduled for Monday, March 10, 2025, and will feature over 300 performers from across the United States.

Goodman is among a distinguished group of school cheerleaders, all-star cheerleaders, studio dancers, and aspiring cheerleaders and dancers invited to take part in this exclusive event. She will perform at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park in front of hundreds of fans, showcasing her skills in a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

Article continues after sponsor message

Goodman is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of The Month for CM.

In addition to the performance, participants will have the opportunity to connect with fellow cheerleaders and dancers from around the country, making the experience not only a showcase of talent but also a chance for camaraderie and networking.

“I am super excited to be representing Civic Memorial High School and meeting other cheerleaders from across the country. I am super thankful for Varsity to give me this opportunity to be among some of the best cheerleaders and walk in a parade down Main Street USA in Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World,” Goodman said.

The Varsity Spirit Spring Break Performance is part of a broader initiative by Varsity Spirit, a Memphis-based organization recognized for its influence in cheerleading and dance. The organization focuses on safety, entertainment, and school leadership, impacting over a million athletes annually.

For further details regarding the Varsity Spirit Spring Break performance, interested individuals can visit: varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

More like this: