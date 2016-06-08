MARYVILLE - There are few experiences in life as significant as being hospitalized. Whether for something routine or serious, you want to be in a hospital room surrounded by close family and friends – not a roommate.

Community leader and Foundation Board Member, Tom Maxwell, recently shared why he and wife, Vickie, chose to donate $100,000 to the Anderson Foundation’s Private Room Campaign.

“Vickie and I felt strongly about supporting the Private Room Campaign at Anderson due to our personal experience with my parents at other hospitals,” said Maxwell.

He explained how during his mother’s final stay in the hospital, she was heavily medicated and was suffering from the impact of emphysema. His family was permitted to stay with her all day and all night as they carefully monitored her condition. “I remember feeling very sad at her prognosis, but also feeling blessed we were able to share her final moments in private as a family,” said Maxwell.

Article continues after sponsor message

In November 2015, Maxwell’s father passed away due to liver failure. “The nurses did an outstanding job with him, but there were times when several had to help at once and the room became full of people trying to assist,” Maxwell explained. “Hospice was called in and the meetings occurred in the hospital room. Having only our family in the room at the time was a blessing as we discussed how hospice would be implemented.”

“Anderson Hospital’s Private Rooms Project has been carefully designed to meet the needs and expectations of our patients and their families,” said Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President and CEO. “We’ve gone to great lengths to create a patient room experience that emphasizes options, comfort, and safety.”

Lynn Huelsmann, MPA, CFRE, Executive Director of the Anderson Hospital Foundation, said amenities featured in the new private rooms will include Wi-Fi access, convertible couches which flip into beds for added comfort for family members staying with their loved one overnight, and additional storage options for the patient as well as their guests. Rooms were thoughtfully created to include space for both visitors and staff. The rooms allow for accessibility of required technology for care and patient safety equipment.

“Anderson Hospital has a special place in our heart. It is where both of our children were born and it is our local hospital. We support it and embrace it as ours because it does so much good for so many people,” said Maxwell. “Vickie and I are choosing to support the Private Room Campaign to provide privacy and comfort to the patients and family members as they are faced with serious health issues moving forward. Please consider how you might assist us in this goal.”

To learn more about the Private Rooms Project and make a donation, contact Huelsmann at 618-391-6427 or go online to www.andersonhospital.org/privaterooms

More like this: