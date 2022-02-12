Tom & Joann's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Tom and Joann Jennings from Grafton
Date Met/Started Dating: June 7, 2014
Briefly Describe First Date: We went to Regal beagle as friends. Ended up talking for 4 hours and started dating the next week.
Date Married: March 14, 2015
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love eating out, massages, going to movies, and being home with our fur babies.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Be honest always, forgive when needed, have fun and communicate well.