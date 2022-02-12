Our Love Story:

The Couple: Tom and Joann Jennings from Grafton

Date Met/Started Dating: June 7, 2014

Briefly Describe First Date: We went to Regal beagle as friends. Ended up talking for 4 hours and started dating the next week.

Date Married: March 14, 2015

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love eating out, massages, going to movies, and being home with our fur babies.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Be honest always, forgive when needed, have fun and communicate well.