EDWARDSVILLE - Jillian Lane had three hits and drove in a run, while both Sydney Lawrence and Emily Wolff both had two hits and two RIBs and Brooke Tolle threw a one-hit shutout, striking out nine as Edwardsville won its first softball game of the season 10-0 over Gillespie Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The win was a very good bounce back for the Tigers, who lost their season opener last Monday at home against Freeburg 10-6. A game against Rock Island on Saturday was canceled due to wet grounds after a Friday night rain.

Edwardsville scored twice in the first inning and held the lead until coming up with five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game because of the 10-run rule, giving the Tigers their initial win on the year.

To go along with Lane, Lawrence, and Wolff, Avery Hamilton had a bases-clearing triple for her only hit and three RBIs on the day, both Lexie Griffin and Tatum Van Ryswyk had a hit and RBI and Ryleigh Owens had a hit as well. Wolff had a double and triple in the game, while Lane also doubled.

Tolle was masterful in the circle, only allowing one hit in a complete game, walking only one, and fanning nine as the Tigers got the win.

The Miners go to 3-1 on the season, while the Tigers are now 1-1 and go on the road for the first time this season, playing at Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday, at Granite City March 29, at Collinsville in their Southwestern Conference opener March 31 and at Civic Memorial Apr. 1. All games start at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

