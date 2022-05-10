EDWARDSVILLE - The pitching of both Brooke Tolle and Avery Hamilton combined for 12 strikeouts as the Edwardsville softball team won its Southwestern Conference game over Alton 8-0, then Ryleigh Owens fanned six and allowed only two hits as the Tigers won over Hardin Calhoun 4-0 in a make-up game, both being played at the Edwardsville Distract 7 Sports Complex.

The two wins extended the Edwardsville winning streak to 20 in a row since losing their opener to Freeburg back in March.

In the curtain-raiser, the Tigers scored first on an RBI double by Emily Wolff to center to score Jillian Lane and make it 1-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Owens drew a walk to lead off, then Lane hit a home run over the center-field fence to make it 3-0. Wolff then walked, Sydney Lawrence reached on a bunt single, Wolff stopped at second and Lexie Griffin was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tolle lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Wolff to make the score 4-0. Back-to-back wild pitches allowed Lawrence to score to make the score 5-0 at the end of the inning.

Riley Nelson led off the Tigers' sixth with a base hit, and courtesy runner Zoie Boyd was sacrificed to second by Owens. An RBI double by Hamilton scored Boyd to make it 6-0, with a Lane hit putting runners on the corners. Wolff reached on a sacrifice fly when the right fielder dropped the ball for an error, with Hamilton scoring and Lane moving to third, Wolff reaching first. Lane then scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Lawrence to make the final 8-0 score.

Tolle and Hamilton kept Alton at bay, with the Redbirds' biggest threat coming in the fourth, when Alton loaded the bases but couldn't score.

Lane had two hits, including her homer, and two RBIs to lead the Tigers, while Hamilton had two hits and a RBI, Tatum Van Ryswyk had two hits, Wolff and Lawrence had a hit and RBI each and Nelson also had a hit,

Alaina Laslie had the only hit of the afternoon for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley struck out four batters inside the circle. Tolle struck out eight, while Hamilton fanned four for Edwardsville.

In the Tigers' second game against the Warriors, Edwardsville scored their opening run in the fourth, then added two in the fifth and one more in the sixth to give them the 4-0 win.

Hamilton, Lane and Tolle all had hits and RBIs in the game for the Tigers, with Griffin also having a hit and Owens helping herself with an RBI. Kylie Angel and Audrey Gilman had Calhoun's only two hits, while Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out seven. Owens also went all the way in the circle for Edwardsville, fanning six.

The Warriors are now 19-8-1 on the year and next play Bunker Hill at home on Wednesday, are at Greenfield Northwestern on Thursday and finish the regular season on Thursday at home against Gillespie, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Redbirds go to 8-13 and host Belleville West on Tuesday in a 4:30 p.m. start, then play at Granite City on Thursday and are home to Roxana on Friday. All games are slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers are now 20-1 and are at East St. Louis on Tuesday, then host Belleville East on Thursday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then play at Pearl City on Saturday, starting at 10:45 a.m., then play at Quincy Notre Dame Catholic at 12:45 p.m.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

