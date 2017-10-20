EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Todd Baxter helped earn his place on the the Tiger boys cross-country team going into Saturday's IHSA Class 3A Belleville West Regional with a solid performance Monday afternoon in the Tiger Finale meet at SIU-Edwardsville's Mud Mountain course.

“It was a good day for the seniors to come out and finish their last race,” Baxter, a junior, said. “Everyone did really well and had a last chance for a course (personal record). I did OK, I just wanted to come out and set a course PR.”

Baxter said the Mud Mountain course was fast Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's very fast out there,” Baxter said. “It's very dry, with good weather (temperatures were in the 60s under clear skies Monday); it was a good, nice run.”

Baxter began running as a Liberty Middle School student and moved on to the Tiger team when he arrived in the fall of 2015.

“I wanted to get as close as I could to 16-flat,” Baxter said about goals he had set for himself at the start of the season. “Now I'm just pushing for the team goal.

More like this: