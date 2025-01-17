

CHESTERFIELD - Todd & Leslie McGill & The Wild Pickins Winery Team have announced that the business is changing direction.

Wild Pickins Winery, a beloved establishment in the Chesterfield community for over a decade, closed its doors to the public on Jan. 1, 2025. The business is located at 14223 Route 111, Chesterfield, IL., 62630. The winery, which has been a gathering place for food, wine, and live music, will now transition into a private event center.

Owners Todd and Leslie McGill announced the change in a heartfelt message, emphasizing that the decision was not made lightly.

“What we will miss most are the incredible people who have supported us over the years,” Todd McGill stated. He noted that the community has been central to the winery's success and the memories created there.

The winery's new direction will focus on hosting weddings, private parties, showers, reunions, and other events.

The McGills hope that the community they cherish will continue to celebrate life’s special moments at the venue.

While the winery has shifted its focus, Todd McGill mentioned that there is still a possibility for the property to be sold as a winery or event center in the future.

“I will do weddings and things until I sell it,” he said. He explained that the decision to close to the public was influenced by his desire to slow down after decades of work and the advice of his father-in-law regarding the market.

The McGills also own a separate business, Sip and Play in East Alton, which has been performing well. As they transition Wild Pickins Winery, they are looking forward to a new chapter while cherishing the memories and connections made during its years of operation.

McGill expressed that the decision to shift the winery's focus was not easy. "The whole intent when I started was to go for 10 years and then go until I turn 60," he said. He noted that he is taking his father-in-law's suggestion of putting the property on the market now and he is hoping to find the right person to purchase his business and property.

For more information about his property, McGill urged people call Lance at 727-488-7177. Lance is the realtor for his property, McGill said or contact Wild Pickins at (618) 753-3833.

For now, McGill is busy with remodeling and he said that should be done by mid-March 2025. However, he is open to talking to someone now about a possible sale.

There is a five-bedroom house on the property and 59 acres, including the vineyard and the business.

