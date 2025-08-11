Today’s high will reach 88 degrees with a low of 70. The day will be mostly partly sunny and humid, but keep an eye out for widely separated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Winds will be light from the south, at about 7 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. The humidity will be high, making it feel hotter, with the temperature feeling as warm as 97 degrees at times.

Allergy sufferers should note moderate ragweed levels and low mold, grass, and tree pollen. The UV index is very high, so sun protection is a must if you’re outdoors.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with temperatures dipping to around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow looks similar with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms again, especially in the afternoon and evening. It will remain humid, so consider staying hydrated and cool, and watch for lightning if you plan to be outside.

For detailed updates, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

