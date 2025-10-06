Today's high reaches 84 degrees with a low of 63. Expect partly sunny skies mixing with clouds and very warm conditions. Late this afternoon, a thunderstorm or two may pop up, so be prepared for possible slippery roads due to rain. Nighttime will continue with some thunderstorms scattered around, with lows staying at a mild 63, feeling cool at night.

No watches or warnings are in effect at this time.

Allergy alert: Mold and ragweed levels are moderate, so allergy sufferers should take it easy or keep allergy meds handy.

Tomorrow's outlook calls for cooler weather with a high near 70 and a low of 46. You can expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning thunderstorms. The day will be cooler and cloudier than today, with some light rain possible.

