Today's weather in the Riverbend area is looking warm and mostly sunny. The high will reach 89 degrees with a low of 68 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies with some humidity, making it feel hotter in the afternoon, up to 98 degrees. Winds will be light, coming from the southeast at about 6 mph.

Allergy indexes are low across the board, with ragweed, grass, mold, and tree pollen all at low levels. The UV index is very high, so be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors.

Tomorrow's outlook calls for a high of 90 degrees and a low of 70. It will be sunny and humid again, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Winds will pick up a bit to around 8 mph from the south-southeast.

As the weekend approaches, a heat wave is expected to settle in, so stay hydrated and take breaks if you're outside doing strenuous activities.

