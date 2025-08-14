Today's Weather: High 87, low 68. Mostly sunny with some clouds today. It's humid with a gentle east wind around 5 mph. The feels like temperature could get close to 98 degrees at the warmest point this afternoon, so dress comfortably and stay hydrated.

Allergy index shows moderate ragweed pollen levels, so allergy sufferers should be prepared. Mold, grass, and tree pollen are all low, and air quality is good.

Tomorrow's outlook: High near 93, low 70. Expect mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions under a mostly clear sky at night. The heat will pick up, so take it easy if you plan to be outdoors. The UV index will be very high, so don't forget sunscreen.

