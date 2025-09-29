Get ready for a warm day with a high of 89°F and a low of 57°F. The skies will be mostly sunny, shining bright with very little cloud cover. It will feel hot during the day, reaching a feels like temperature of 91°F. Tonight, expect clear skies and cooler temperatures dropping to a comfortable 57°F, feeling like 56°F.

Air quality is moderate with some ozone present. Mold levels are moderate, so allergy sufferers should be prepared. Grass and ragweed pollen levels remain low today. The UV index is moderate at 5, so don't forget sunscreen if you're heading outdoors.

Tomorrow's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies again with a hot high near 90°F and a low around 55°F. Expect the day to be mostly sunny and hot with light northeast winds. Night will be partly cloudy and cool.

