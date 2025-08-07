Today will be warm and mostly sunny with a high of 93 degrees. The morning low started at 70 degrees. It feels very hot this afternoon, with temperatures feeling like 103 degrees in the shade. Expect partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening. Winds will come from the south-southeast at about 7 mph, gusting up to 15 mph. Humidity will be high, making it feel sticky and warm.

Allergy conditions show moderate ragweed levels, low grass and mold, and good air quality overall. The UV index is very high at 9, so sun protection is advised if you are outdoors.

Tomorrow's outlook: The heat continues with a high near 93 and a low around 73 degrees. It will be sunny and hot with plenty of sunshine and a slight breeze from the south-southeast. Be cautious of dehydration and heatstroke if you plan on strenuous outdoor activities.

Tips for today: Stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time outside during the hottest part of the day. Keep an eye out for storms late in the afternoon and evening.

