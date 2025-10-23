Today's Weather: Sunny and Pleasant with a Cool Breeze
Expect clear skies and mild northwest winds today, with highs reaching the low 60s and a refreshing but comfortable feel throughout the day.
Expect a sunny and pleasant fall day with a high near 63 degrees and a low around 34. Winds will come from the northwest at 8 mph with gusts up to 17, making for a refreshing but not too chilly feel. The morning starts cool at 34 degrees, feeling closer to 31, with plenty of sunshine kicking in as the day warms to a comfortable upper-50s to low-60s range.
In the afternoon, clear skies will keep conditions bright and enjoyable, perfect for any outdoor activities. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping back to the mid-30s. Winds will lighten to around 5 mph from the east, with some gusts still noticeable. No rain is expected today, so it’s a great day to get outside without worrying about wet weather.
Allergy sufferers should note moderate mold levels and low ragweed, so if you are sensitive, taking precautions could be helpful.
Tomorrow will bring a mostly cloudy day with highs near 59 and lows around 48. Clouds will increase, and there is a slight chance of rain later in the evening.
For continuous updates and the latest weather details, check live at RiverBender.com/weather.
