Expect a sunny day today with a high of 63 degrees and a low around 37. Winds will be light from the northwest at 8 mph, gusting to 15 mph, and there's no chance of rain. It feels a bit chilly early on with a morning low that feels closer to 35.

Through the morning, you’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with crisp, clear skies. The afternoon remains pleasant and bright with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. Tonight, skies stay mostly clear with a low near 37, and winds will shift to the east at around 5 mph.

Allergy levels are low with mold and pollen counts mild, so it’s a great day to get outside without much worry about sneezing.

Tomorrow will warm up a bit with a high near 70 and a low of 49, mostly partly sunny skies, and breezy conditions developing in the afternoon.

