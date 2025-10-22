The River Bend area can expect a sunny and breezy day with a high near 63 and a low around 37. Winds will be WNW at 14 mph with gusts up to 29 mph. It will feel a bit cooler, with the highs feeling around 61 and the lows feeling like 34.

This morning starts clear and cool, warming up to a bright and breezy afternoon. The sun will shine for nearly 11 hours, making it a great day to be outside. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening, adding some movement to the cooler air. Overnight, skies remain clear and chilly with temperatures dropping to near 37.

Mold levels are moderate, so those with allergies might want to take some precautions.

Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine again with a high near 61 and a low around 35, keeping it cool but pleasant.

