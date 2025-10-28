Today expect a mostly cloudy and cool day with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 47. Winds will be light to moderate, coming in from the east-southeast at 7 to 12 mph with gusts up to about 12 mph. The chance of light rain is around 75% this afternoon, so carry an umbrella if you're heading out. The temperature will feel a bit cooler, with a high that feels like 55 degrees.

This morning starts off mostly cloudy with just a few showers in spots. By the afternoon, expect occasional light rain with thick cloud cover. Evening into overnight, rain will become steadier and heavier along with breezier winds gusting up to 30 mph from the northeast. The rain chance stays high into early tomorrow morning, with about an inch possible overnight.

Allergy levels are low today, with minimal mold and ragweed pollen.

Tomorrow, rain will linger into the early afternoon before tapering off. The high should reach near 57 degrees again with a low around 40. It will be breezy and chilly with periods of rain, so dress accordingly.

