Today's high will reach 79 degrees with a low near 65. Expect partly sunny skies with more humidity building through the afternoon. A thunderstorm is likely in spots this afternoon and evening, so keep an eye to the sky if you're planning outdoor activities.

The allergy index shows moderate mold levels and low grass, ragweed, and tree pollen counts. The UV index is very high, so don't forget your sunscreen.

Tomorrow's outlook calls for a high of 82 and a low of 65. It will be humid with partial sunshine and a stray afternoon thunderstorm possible. Morning fog may linger early on, so drive carefully.

If you're out and about today, be prepared for a few showers and possible thunder. Stay hydrated and consider bringing a light raincoat or umbrella just in case. For sun protection, wear sunscreen and sunglasses.

