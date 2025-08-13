Today’s high will reach 85°F with a low of 66°F. Expect partly sunny skies with some humidity throughout the day. Winds will be light, coming from the north-northwest at around 6 mph. The UV index is very high at 9, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Allergy indexes show low grass and mold levels, but ragweed is moderate, so allergy sufferers should take note.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a high of 86°F and a low of 68°F with intermittent clouds. It will be humid again, with a moderate UV index of 8. Winds will shift to the northeast at about 6 mph. It’s a good idea to stay hydrated and take breaks if working or exercising outside.

For more details, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

More like this: