Tuesday in the River Bend will be partly sunny with very warm temperatures. Expect a high near 84 degrees and a low around 57. Winds will come from the east-southeast at 7 to 9 mph with gusts up to 9 mph. There's only about a 7% chance of rain, so enjoy the mostly dry day. The air will feel just as warm as the actual temperature.

In the morning, look for intermittent clouds with temperatures rising quickly through the 60s and 70s. By the afternoon, periods of sun will mix with some clouds making it a great day to be outdoors, but dress for warmth as the day gets very warm. Evening will clear out nicely with temperatures falling back to the upper 50s, and overnight will stay clear and cool.

Allergy levels show moderate mold with low pollen counts for ragweed, tree, and grass.

Tomorrow’s outlook calls for mostly sunny skies again with a high near 84 and a low near 58, continuing the trend of warm fall days.

