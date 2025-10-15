Get ready for a mostly sunny and very warm day in the Metro East area. Expect a high near 83 degrees and a low around 56. Winds will be light, coming from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts. There's just a slight chance of rain at about 7%, so most of your day should stay dry. The temperature will feel about the same as the actual with a pleasant mix of sun and breeze.

In the morning, look for mostly clear skies and cool temperatures in the mid-50s. By afternoon, the sun will be out strong, warming temperatures into the low 80s with scattered clouds. The evening will cool nicely with clear skies and calm winds. Overnight, skies remain clear with lows dipping to the mid-50s.

Allergy levels are moderate for mold but low for other common allergens like ragweed and grass.

Tomorrow will bring another warm day, with highs near 84 and lows in the upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds and mild wind.

