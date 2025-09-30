Get ready for a warm day with a high of 90 degrees and a low dipping to 54 degrees tonight. The sky will be mostly sunny with a few clouds here and there. There's no rain in sight, so enjoy the dry weather as persistent dry conditions may continue to worsen drought through the weekend.

Allergy alert: Mold levels are moderate, ragweed is low, and grass pollen is also low. Air quality is moderate with particle pollution present, so if you're sensitive, you might want to take precautions.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 54 degrees, feeling cool.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, expect a high of 85°F and a low of 57°F. The day will have intermittent clouds with plenty of sunshine making it very warm. Night will turn partly cloudy again with comfortable temperatures.

