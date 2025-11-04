Get ready for a mostly pleasant day with a high near 71 and a low around 49. Early winds are light at 3 mph with gusts up to 7 mph, shifting to a breezier south wind at 14 mph this afternoon, gusting near 29 mph. No rain is expected, and it will feel just a touch cooler in the morning but pleasant through the afternoon.

This morning will start with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising from the chilly upper 40s. By afternoon, we'll see partly sunny skies with a noticeable breeze from the south. Evening settles into partly cloudy conditions with winds still breezy but starting to calm. Overnight temperatures will hover close to 49 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Article continues after sponsor message

Looking ahead to tomorrow, expect another breezy day with sunshine and a high around 67 and a low near 35. It will feel a bit colder in the morning but remain pleasant during the day.

Check live updates anytime at RiverBender.com/weather.

More like this: