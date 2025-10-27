Expect a cool and damp day with a high of 59 and a low of 51. Winds will be light from the east at around 8 mph, gusting up to 16 mph. Rain showers this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. It currently feels a bit chilly, around 50 degrees.

This morning starts with light rain and overcast skies. The showers will likely taper off by midday, leaving a dreary and cloudy afternoon. By evening, clouds will remain dense but rain chances decrease to low. Overnight, expect the sky to stay overcast with temperatures holding steady in the low 50s.

The air quality is good, but mold spores are at moderate levels, so those with allergies may want to take precautions.

Tomorrow will bring more rain, especially in the morning, with a high near 58 and a low around 45. Expect a couple of showers and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

