Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. today.

Today in the Riverbend area, expect a high of 91 degrees and a low of 72 with mostly sunny skies in the morning turning to partly sunny with thunderstorms in the afternoon. The heat will feel dangerous, hitting a "feels like" temperature of up to 108 degrees. It will be humid, and storms this afternoon could bring heavy rain, flooding downpours, and damaging wind gusts.

Air quality is good, but mold and grass pollen are at moderate levels, so allergy sufferers should take note.

If you plan to be outside today, drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible, avoid the sun during peak hours, and check on neighbors and family. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening to avoid the extreme heat.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the high will drop to a more comfortable 78 degrees with a low of 63. Expect cloudy and humid conditions with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be from the north at 8 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Mold levels will remain high, so take precautions if you're sensitive.

For more details, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

