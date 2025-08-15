Today in the Riverbend area, expect a high near 94 degrees with a low around 70. The day will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Winds will be light from the south-southeast at about 7 mph. The heat index could feel as hot as 105, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you are outside for long periods.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon today through 8 p.m. Monday due to heat index values reaching up to 108. Be cautious to avoid heat illnesses by drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Allergy levels: Ragweed is at a moderate level, so allergy sufferers should keep medications handy.

Tomorrow's Outlook: High of 96, Low of 72, Partly Sunny and Hot

The heat continues tomorrow with a high near 96 and a low around 72. Expect partly sunny skies with hot conditions again. Heat index values will remain high, so continue to take precautions against heat and stay cool.

For more detailed information, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.