Today in the Riverbend area, expect a high around 89°F and a low near 69°F. The day starts off mostly cloudy with a passing morning shower. Later this afternoon, a heavy thunderstorm is likely. These storms may bring heavy rain and possible flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Humidity will be high, making it feel very hot during storms, with feels like temperatures reaching up to 101°F. Winds will be light and variable.

Allergy indexes show moderate ragweed levels at 30, low mold and grass counts, and good air quality.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tonight, partly cloudy skies continue with more chances for thunderstorms and humid conditions. Some evening storms could bring additional rainfall. Lows will hover around 69°F, feeling like 71°F.

Tomorrow's Outlook: Partly Sunny and Humid

Tomorrow's weather will bring a bit of a break from storms with partly sunny skies and highs near 85°F. Lows will drop to about 64°F. Despite the sun, humidity remains noticeable; surfaces and outdoor activities may still feel quite sticky. Winds will stay light from the north to northwest.

For your latest weather updates, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

More like this: