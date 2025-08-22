Expect a warm day with a high reaching 83 degrees and a low tonight around 63. The skies will be mostly sunny and humid, making it a great day to get outdoors. Winds will breeze gently from the northeast at 6 mph with gusts up to 13 mph. Visibility is excellent, and there are no watches, warnings or advisories to worry about.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Allergy alert: Mold and ragweed are both low, so outdoor activities should be comfortable for most.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tomorrow's Outlook: High of 82, Low of 57 with Partly Sunny Skies

Looking ahead to tomorrow, temperatures will stay mild and pleasant with a high near 82 and a low dipping to 57. Expect partly sunny and humid conditions with a light westerly wind at around 7 mph. It will be a fine day to enjoy outside.

For more detailed weather information, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

More like this:

Today's Weather: Sunny skies and warm temperatures
Yesterday
Today's Weather: High Near 86, Low 62 with Partly Sunny Skies and Humid Conditions
2 days ago
Today’s Weather: Fog Lifts to a Warm, Humid Day
Aug 5, 2025
Today's Weather: Sunny, Warm, and Storms Tonight
Aug 7, 2025
Today's Weather: High of 94, Low of 70, Mostly Sunny and Hot
Aug 15, 2025

 