Expect a warm day with a high reaching 83 degrees and a low tonight around 63. The skies will be mostly sunny and humid, making it a great day to get outdoors. Winds will breeze gently from the northeast at 6 mph with gusts up to 13 mph. Visibility is excellent, and there are no watches, warnings or advisories to worry about.

Allergy alert: Mold and ragweed are both low, so outdoor activities should be comfortable for most.

Tomorrow's Outlook: High of 82, Low of 57 with Partly Sunny Skies

Looking ahead to tomorrow, temperatures will stay mild and pleasant with a high near 82 and a low dipping to 57. Expect partly sunny and humid conditions with a light westerly wind at around 7 mph. It will be a fine day to enjoy outside.

