Today will bring a high of 80 degrees and a low of 66 degrees with cloudy and humid conditions. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will start this afternoon and continue into the night. It will feel very warm with afternoon highs feeling like 84 degrees. Overnight, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, bringing beneficial rain but also a risk of localized flooding.

Allergy alert: Mold levels are moderate, with ragweed and grass pollen low.

Tomorrow's outlook calls for a high of 74 and a low of 59. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm possible. It will remain humid with temperatures feeling pleasant but cooler, feeling like 74 degrees.

