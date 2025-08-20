Today's Weather: High Near 86, Low 62 with Partly Sunny Skies and Humid Conditions

Expect a warm day with a high that feels like 92 degrees under about 45% cloud cover. Winds will be light from the north-northeast at around 8 mph with gusts up to 17 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low near 62, feeling cool.

Allergy levels are generally low with grass, mold, ragweed, and tree pollen all at low levels. The UV index is very high, so be sure to wear sun protection if you plan to be outdoors.

Tomorrow's Outlook: Expect a mostly sunny and beautiful day with a high near 83 and a low around 62. Winds will shift to the northeast at about 8 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight will be partly cloudy with temperatures staying mild.

