Today's Weather: High 94°, Low 72°, mostly sunny and hot with high humidity.
Today, expect a hot and humid day with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 72 degrees. It will be mostly sunny. However, the heat and humidity put us under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible, and avoid prolonged sun exposure to prevent dehydration and heat stroke.
Allergy reports show moderate ragweed levels, low mold, and low grass pollen, so allergy sufferers should take note.
Tomorrow's Outlook: High 87°, Low 70°, partly sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, temperatures will drop a bit but remain warm, with a high near 87 and a low around 70 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will continue to feel humid.
