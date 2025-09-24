Today’s Weather: High 74, low 56, mostly cloudy with a chance of late storms
This morning will start cool at 56°F, rising to a pleasant 74°F by afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies dominate the day, but be ready for a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 8 mph, gusting up to 13 mph. Rainfall is expected to be moderate, with about 0.21 inches. The night will remain cloudy with some light showers, with temperatures dropping to about 56°F again.
Allergy indexes today show a low level for grass and ragweed, but mold is high, so those sensitive should take precautions. The air quality is good.
Tomorrow's Outlook: The sky will clear up to partly sunny with clouds giving way to sun. The high will warm up slightly to 76°F, with a low around 50°F. Expect a dry day with light winds from the north-northwest at about 8 mph and gusts near 20 mph. Allergy conditions remain similar with mold still high.
