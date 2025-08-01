Today's high will reach 80 degrees with a low near 56. Expect hazy sunshine with less humidity throughout the day. Winds will come from the northeast at about 8 mph, gusting up to 23 mph. The air quality will be very unhealthy today due to particle pollution, so it’s best to limit prolonged outdoor activities, especially if you have respiratory issues.

Allergy indexes show moderate levels for grass and mold, with low levels for ragweed and tree pollen. UV index is very high at 10, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you plan to be outside.

Tomorrow's outlook calls for a high of 78 degrees and a low around 58. The day will feature hazy sun with continued reduced air quality from wildfire smoke. Winds will be lighter, coming from the east-northeast at about 7 mph with gusts near 21 mph. Allergy levels remain similar to today.

If you’re sensitive to air quality or allergies, consider staying indoors or taking precautions like keeping windows closed. For more details, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

