Fog will lift this morning in the Riverbend area with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 66. Expect partly sunny skies with humid conditions through the day. Winds will be light, coming from the east-northeast at 6 mph, gusting up to 8 mph. The air quality is moderate with low pollen counts for grass, mold, ragweed, and tree pollen, but be aware the UV index is very high at 10, so sun protection is advised.

Tonight will be clear and humid with lows near 66 degrees.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a high of 88 and a low of 67 degrees with partly sunny skies and continued humidity. Winds will be gentle from the east-southeast at 6 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.

If you plan to be outdoors today or tomorrow, stay hydrated and use sunscreen to protect against the strong sun. The morning fog may reduce visibility, so take care if you’re driving early.

