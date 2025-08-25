Today's high will reach 74 degrees Fahrenheit with a low dipping to a chilly 50 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and nice conditions, giving an early taste of fall. Winds will come from the north-northwest at around 8 mph, with gusts up to 18 mph. The air feels pleasant during the day, but a bit cooler in the shade.

Allergy alert: Ragweed pollen is high today, so those sensitive should take precautions. Mold and grass pollen levels are low. The UV index is very high at 8, so don't forget your sunscreen if you're outside.

Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures falling further, so keep a jacket handy.

Tomorrow's Outlook:

Sunshine will continue with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 49 degrees. The day will be sunny and pleasant, with gentle north-northwest winds around 7 mph gusting up to 18 mph. Allergy levels remain the same with high ragweed pollen continuing and low mold and grass pollen. UV levels will again be very high.

