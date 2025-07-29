Extreme heat is taking center stage today with a high reaching 97 degrees and a low around 74. The day will be mostly sunny with some spots seeing a stray morning thunder shower. However, the heat feels much hotter, with temperatures feeling as high as 111 degrees. The humidity sticks around, making it feel even warmer. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. Stay hydrated, avoid the sun when possible, and check on neighbors, especially those who are vulnerable.

Allergy-wise, mold is moderate, ragweed and grass are low, and the UV index is very high, so sunscreen is a must.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, expect a high of 93 and a low near 72. The weather will be humid with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. These storms could be heavy with the potential for flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. Plan accordingly if you have outdoor activities.

