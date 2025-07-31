Today's high will reach 76 degrees with a low dipping to 58. Expect cloudy skies through much of the day with a chance of light showers. The weather feels pleasant, and winds will be light from the north-northeast at around 8 mph, gusting up to 23 mph. Humidity will remain high, so it might feel a bit muggy at times.

Allergy sufferers should note that mold and grass pollen levels are moderate, with ragweed and tree pollen remaining low. The air quality is moderate, so take it easy if you are sensitive.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, expect a warmer day with a high near 79 and a low around 57. Mostly sunny skies will brighten the day, and humidity will drop, making it feel much more comfortable. Winds will come from the northeast at about 8 mph with gusts up to 23 mph. UV levels will be very high, so don't forget your sunscreen if you plan to be outside.

