The Riverbend and Metro East area can expect a breezy, mostly sunny day with a high near 58 and a low around 37. Winds will come from the northwest at 11 to 17 mph with gusts up to 26 mph. It feels a bit cooler, around 56 degrees at the high due to the breeze. The chance of rain is zero today.

This morning starts off clear and chilly with temperatures near 37 degrees. By midday, the breeze picks up, but skies stay mostly sunny with plenty of sunshine for about 9.5 hours. Evening is mainly clear with a slight drop in wind speed, cooling into the upper 30s overnight.

Air quality is good, and allergens such as mold, ragweed, and tree pollen remain low.

Tomorrow will bring a similar pattern, mostly sunny with a high near 60 and a low around 37. It will be a dry day and a great one for outdoor activities or even Halloween fun.

