The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting the 30th Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. The longtime conference hosted by IDOT’s Office of Business and Workforce Diversity provides female- and minority-owned business with opportunities to make connections and develop skills to grow and succeed.

“Thanks to the General Assembly’s support in passing Gov. Pritzker’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program, IDOT is going to be busier than ever,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We are committed to making our projects more inclusive and competitive so we can get more Illinois businesses participating and reflecting the communities we serve. Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward gets you the tools you need to take part.”

Over two days, Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward offers workshops and seminars on best practices, as well as networking opportunities, for firms and contractors wanting to do business with the state through the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Topics covered will include: how to become certified, financing, insurance, bonding, marketing your company, negotiating agreements, cybersecurity and creating a safe working environment. Industry leaders and IDOT staff will be leading sessions as well on how to bid on, participate and deliver projects. A special awards presentation will conclude the conference.

A block of rooms is available for a discounted rate at the Crowne Plaza until Friday, Jan. 31. Walk-ins also are welcome during the conference.

The event is attended by subcontractors and prime contractors in construction, trucking, engineering and other consulting services. Visit idot.illinois.gov or click here for registration information and other event details.

More like this: