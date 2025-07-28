SPRINGFIELD — On Monday, July 28, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will convene a roundtable discussion in Springfield focused on improving mail delivery and protecting postal services across Central and Southern Illinois. Local leaders, postal workers, and community stakeholders from across downstate Illinois will join the conversation.

The discussion will cover key issues impacting mail service in the region including efforts to improve on-time delivery, protect local postal jobs, oppose privatization, and stop harmful facility consolidations that reduce access in rural and underserved areas.

WHAT: Congresswoman Budzinski to Host Roundtable on Strengthening Postal Service in Central and Southern Illinois

WHO: U.S. Congresswoman Budzinski, Illinois’ 13th District

State Senator Doris Turner

State Representative Mike Coffey

Springfield Chamber President Mike Murphy

Barbara Bridges, Champaign Postal Worker and Activist

President Pam Shumard, Illinois Rural Letter Carriers Association

Harry Wright, National Postal Mail Handlers Union

Mark Bunselmeyer, Illinois Corn

Johnny Bishop, American Postal Workers Union

Chad Ludwig, National Association of Letter Carriers

John Galer, National Newspapers Association

Postmaster Michael Winters, National Association of Postal Supervisors

Zach Brys, National Star Route Mail Contractors Association

WHEN:

Monday, July 28, 2025

11:30 AM CT - 12:30 PM CT

WHERE: Lincoln Land Community College

Trutter Center

5250 Shepherd Rd, Springfield

