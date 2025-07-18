CARLINVILLE — Today, Friday, July 18, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will convene a roundtable with local stakeholders to address growing concerns about food access in Central and Southern Illinois. The discussion comes in response to recent actions by the Trump administration, including the cancellation of the Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) and Local Food for Schools (LFS) contracts, as well as newly signed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The roundtable will bring together farmers, food banks, and leaders in the food and agriculture sectors to discuss current challenges and identify solutions to expand access to locally grown food and strengthen regional food systems.

WHAT: Budzinski to Host Roundtable on Threats to Food Access in Central and Southern Illinois

WHO: U.S. Congresswoman Budzinski, Illinois’ 13th District

Austin Flamm, Owner of Flamm Orchards

John Williams, Illinois Farmers Union/Sola Gratia

Article continues after sponsor message

Melanie Martin, St. Louis Area Foodbank

Kevin Pinson, St. Louis Area Foodbank

Janice McCoy, University of Illinois Extension

WHEN: 2-3 p.m. CT



WHERE: Carlinville Police Department

225 N Broad St.

Carlinville, IL 62626

More like this: