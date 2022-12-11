ST. LOUIS - Renowned Christian artist TobMac will bring his 2023 Hits Deep Tour to the St. Louis Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

TobMac is a multi-platinum-selling artist TobyMac and the 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour is coming to St. Louis with JOY FM / BOOST RADIO on Saturday, March 18.

The tour will feature TobyMac and the DiverseCity band with support from CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian. The annual arena tour features will be a night of music and fun for the entire family.

TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour has been to St. Louis before, and fans will hear TobyMac's hits as well as new songs from his recent release "LIFE AFTER DEATH," which debuted as Billboard’s No. 1 Christian and Gospel record of the week during street week.

Tickets are as follows:

Cost: $20, $30, $40, $50, $70, $90 and $100

Ticket Info: Tickets on sale Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005D70CDB3894B

